Bottoms up! Some MLB teams extend beer sales to 8th inning

The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) – Thanks to the pitch clock, the action is moving much faster at Major League Baseball games. It also means a little less time for fans to enjoy a frosty adult beverage.

To combat that time crunch, at least four teams – the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers – have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season.

Teams historically have stopped selling alcohol after the seventh.

MLB games have been considerably shorter this season, largely thanks to a series of rule changes.

Through the first one and a half weeks of the season, the average game time was down 31 minutes, on track to be the sport’s lowest since 1984.

4/12/2023 11:07:57 AM (GMT -5:00)