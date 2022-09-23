Book shows personal side of ‘Mockingbird’ author Harper Lee

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) – A new book shows the personal side of the late “To Kill a Mockingbird” author Harper Lee.

Wayne Flynt’s new book “Afternoons with Harper Lee” is based on stories that Lee told during multiple visits with Flynt, a longtime Southern historian.

Lee died in her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama in 2016.

Flynt says the public perception of Lee as a hermit shut off from the world is wrong.

She didn’t do media interviews and she guarded her privacy zealously.

But Flynt says she was warm, kind and “deeply religious” in a way many people aren’t.

