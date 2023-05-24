Bond denied for Darius Miles in Jamea Harris capital murder case
One of the two men facing capital murder charges in the Jan. 15 shooting death of 23-year-old mother Jamea Harris had his request for bond denied again today.
The scheduled bond hearing for Darius Miles was heard by Judge Daniel Pruet.
The other man facing charges, Michael Davis, has filed for youthful offender status and has a hearing regarding that request in July.
Davis and Miles have been in jail since Jan. 15.
