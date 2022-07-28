Bomb threat closes Shelton State, other Alabama community colleges Wednesday

Shelton State Community College closed yesterday, Wednesday, July 27 because of a threat of an explosive in one of its buildings.

It was just one of several alabama community colleges threatened this morning.

All faculty, staff and students were evacuated from both the Fredd and Martin Campuses.

After an investigation by the Tuscaloosa Police Department and UAPD, the threats were found to be false.

The college remained closed for the rest of the day, even though the danger was over.

Both campuses are open at normal hours today, Thursday, July 28.

ALEA is still investigating the cause of the statewide threat.