Boligee OKs turning over water system to Eutaw

The city of Eutaw is officially in charge of Boligee’s water system, as the Boligee City Council on Monday approved turning over the rights.

Eutaw was already maintaining and providing water to Boligee, and needed the rights to execute a $3.5 million grant from the state that will replace pipes and help fix the town’s water system.

Residents have complained about Boligee’s water system for some time.

Contracts between the municipalities will be signed this week.

