Bohannon out as Alabama baseball coach

University of Alabama has begun the “termination process” for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon.

In a statement through the university, athletic director Greg Byrne cites “violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees” as the reason for the move.

Assistant coach Jason Jackson has been named the interim head coach. Alabama baseball begins a series against No. 4 Vanderbilt this evening at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The coaching move comes less than a week after reports of “suspicious wagering activity” in regards to the Crimson Tide’s series at top-ranked LSU. The Tigers won all three games.

In six seasons as Crimson Tide head coach, Bohannon has a record of 166-124 (48-91 SEC) with one NCAA regional appearance (2021 Ruston Regional).