Body of missing kayaker recovered from Bayview Lake

alabama map

The Associated Press

MULGA, Ala. (AP) – The body of a missing kayaker was recovered Sunday from Bayview Lake, officials said.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said that the body of 34-year-old Richard Douglas Fields was found submerged in the lake. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was searching for Fields after his family reported him missing.

Fields had been missing since Jan. 28. Family members said Fields told them he was going to the lake to go kayak fishing, and they hadn’t been heard from since, news outlets reported.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/6/2023 6:47:05 PM (GMT -6:00)