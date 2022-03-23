Body of 12-year-old boy found in Lake Eufaula; autopsy set

happening in alabama

EUFAULA, Ala. (AP) – Authorities checking a report of a school book bag that was spotted floating in Lake Eufaula found the body of a 12-year-old boy in the water.

A police statement says someone phoned 911 after seeing the book bag near a boat ramp dock about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The youth’s body was found about two hours later following a search.

An autopsy was ordered, and Coroner Chip Chapman couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday on the possible cause of death. The lake is located on the Alabama-Georgia line.

