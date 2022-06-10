Bloody Tuesday anniversary a time for reflection, progress

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Erin Patterson

Yesterday marked the 58th anniversary of the day peaceful Civil Rights activists were attacked in Tuscaloosa on Bloody Tuesday, June 9, 1964.

Reverend T.Y. Rogers, Jr. organized a march from First African Baptist Church to the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse to protest the segregated facilities there, when renovations promised to remove them did not.

More than 500 people gathered at the church when police officers and Ku Klux Klan members struck with tear gas and bludgeons.

Harrison Taylor remembers that day clearly. Decades later, he said Tuscaloosa has come a long way from the city it was back then.

“I woke up this morning thanking the good Lord for the way our city was, what it has come from and the way it is now. We started coming and getting involved in it and it changed our West Alabama,” he said.

For more information about this and other events in Tuscaloosa’s Civil Rights history, visit the Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History and Reconciliation Foundation website.