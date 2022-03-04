Bloody Sunday: Here’s what’s happening in Selma this weekend

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

This weekend is the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee started March 3.

Visitors from all over the country are in Selma this weekend to celebrate the civil rights activists who were beaten amid their fight for voting rights.

The first major event that took place on Thursday was the old fashion mass meeting at the historic Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Rev. Cecelia Bryant led the mass and she was the first woman to be the keynote speaker at this event.

On Friday, March 4, there is a race teaching workshop starting at 1:30 until 3:00 p.m. at Wallace Community College.

At 7 until 9 p.m., there will also be a public conversation with the Poor People’s Campaign at First Baptist Church.

On Saturday, there will be a foot soldiers’ breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Selma Amphitheater. A battle of the bands event will follow starting at 11:30 a.m. and the Jubilee Festival will take place until 7 p.m.

Bridge Crossing Jubilee events continue Sunday, March 6, where there will be rallies, a gospel concert and church services at various locations.