Blood drive scheduled in honor of Birmingham firefighters

Birmingham Fire and Rescue is hosting a blood drive in honor of two of its firefighters. Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were both shot Wednesday, July 12 while on duty at Fire Station 9. Firefighter Melton died Monday. Firefighter Jones, at last check, was in serious condition.

The blood drive will run from 9am – 5pm at Fire Station 1 in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 19.

The event is open to the public.

People are also encouraged to make donations to support the families of Melton and Jones. As of Monday, the GoFundMe account had more than $18,000.