Blasting buzzards: Alabama farmers get OK on shooting black vultures, with some caveats

By WVUA 23 Student News Reporter Nick Balenger

Though federally protected through the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, Alabama farmers can now fight back against black vultures if they’re killing livestock.

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries is letting farmers apply for a permit to kill a black vulture under certain circumstances, up to three per farmer and as many as 500 vultures total per year.

Black vultures, commonly known as buzzards alongside several other vulture species, may attack newborn calves or other living livestock animals if an opportunity arises.

The red-headed and slightly larger turkey vulture, though, remains off-limits.

Some farmers said the permit’s availability is about as useful as keeping the ban in place. While their numbers are low, they travel in large packs in search of food mostly consisting of already-dead animals.

“It’s something that we see all the time in rural communities,” Eric Lovvorn, of Hunt and Lovvorn Cattle Company said. “Killing three is not going to affect the population in any way.”

John Lang with Black Warrior Cattle said he’s never had a problem with the birds, so he’s not taking aim at any anytime soon.

“God put them on the Earth for a reason,” Lang said. “They are here to clean up. I haven’t had any problems with them.”

Mitigation efforts to keep the birds away in the first place, such as keeping newborn calves indoors or removing roosting trees, are encouraged before taking this final step.

Shooting a black vulture legally is a process, as first a farmer must call their local Alabama Fish and Game warden and confirm there’s cause. After that, Alabama Fish and Game will inform the ADAI that the farmer has permission to shoot a bird.