Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame, as Biden heads to Mideast

The Associated Press

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) – A massive blast hit a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket fired by Islamic Jihad, a smaller Palestinian militant group allied to Hamas.

The health ministry said at least 500 people had been killed.

Video from the hospital showed the hospital’s grounds strewn with torn bodies, many of them children.

The carnage sparked outrage across the region a day before President Joe Biden was set to arrive in the Mideast to show support for Israel and try to prevent the war from spreading.

10/17/2023 4:32:47 PM (GMT -5:00)