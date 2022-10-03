Black representation in Alabama tested before Supreme Court

alabama map

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Congressional districts that a federal court panel said were unconstitutional because they dilute representation for Black voters in Alabama are nevertheless being used for the November election after the U.S. Supreme Court allowed them.

The high court hears arguments in the case on Tuesday.

The packing of Black voters into just one of the state’s seven congressional districts leaves many of them without a voice and gives Republicans one more seat than they should have based on the state’s demographics and voting patterns.

Gerrymandering has reduced the influence of Black voters for decades in a state that is synonymous with the civil rights movement.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/3/2022 7:17:28 AM (GMT -5:00)