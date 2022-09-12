Black preacher arrested while watering flowers sues police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A Black pastor who was arrested by white police officers while watering the flowers of a neighbor has filed a federal lawsuit over the ordeal.

Michael Jennings is suing three officers and the central Alabama town of Childersburg for an unspecified amount of money.

He alleges the arrest violated his constitutional rights and caused lingering problems including emotional distress and anxiety.

Jennings was helping out a friend by watering plants when a neighbor called police about a suspicious person and officers showed up.

He was arrested after refusing to provide identification, but the charge was later dropped.

A city attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

