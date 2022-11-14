‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has Marvel fans flocking to theaters

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Giselle Hood

After the devastating loss of lead actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020, fans were left wondering if Marvel would carry on the legacy of the “Black Panther” in future films. Four years later, the wait is finally over, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” The feature film opened in theaters on Nov. 11.

Hopes are high for the film, as it’s expected to gross between $175 and $185 million this weekend; and the reviews are already looking positive.

“I’ve heard wonderful things about it,” Marvel fan Lionel Grant II said. “I like all the heroes and the Justice League and that kind of stuff. I grew up with that. It’ll be a little different without the main actor, but we’re excited about what we’re going to see.”

“Nothing is better than the original, but this movie was amazing,” Savannah Sikora added after leaving the theater with a group of friends. “They honored [Boseman] in such a beautiful way throughout the entire movie.”

Angela Bassett and Letita Wright are reprising their roles as “Shuri” and “Ramonda”, along with other favorites from the first film. While fans felt the loss of a beloved character, the sequel’s storyline also features empowered female leaders stepping to the forefront of Wakanda.

“I really loved it because I’ve been watching Marvel movies for all of my life, and there’s not a lot of Black women characters,” Ashlynn Tolbert said. “So it was really great to see something new.”

The release of “Wakanda Forever” marks the end of Phase 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is the 30th film the studio has released.