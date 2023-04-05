Black Belt schools getting new books from Alabama program

This month, school libraries around Alabama are getting a load of brand new, free books thanks to the University of Alabama School of Library and Information Studies.

SLIS is handing out $19,200 in books to elementary, middle and high school libraries through the school’s Book Bonanza for the Black Belt and Beyond Program.

School librarians in Alabama’s Black Belt could apply for books in February, and judges chose three libraries in the region that will get an average of $4,200 in new children’s or young adult books.

Two additional winners were selected as Book Bonanza “Beyond” recipients. Eligible schools included low-income private schools in the Black Belt or a public school demonstrating significant economic need outside the Black Belt. Each Beyond winner is getting an average of $3,300 in new books.

The winning schools include:

Russell County: Dixie Elementary School and Librarian Charity Wade

Hale County: Moundville Elementary School and Librarian Wendy Tucker

Marengo County: Sweet Water High School and Librarian Tate Luker

Beyond winners include: