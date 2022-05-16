Birmingham Stallions remain undefeated

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Drew Pavan

The Birmingham Stallions have moved to 5-0 on this season, with a big come from behind win 30-17 over the Philadelphia Stars Sunday at Protective Stadium.

The Stallions were down early in the game 17-7 but thanks to a strong minded offense approach and a shutdown performance from the defense through the remainder of the game.

Stallions would score 23 points unanswered and leave Philly scoreless through the remainder of the game thanks to backup quarterback Jamarr Smith, who threw for 203 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground. Running back C.J Marble also totaled 23 carries into 114 yards and a touchdown.

The highlight of the game was the Stallions a 17-play, 60 yard drive that chewed up 10 minutes and 28 seconds which was a statement for the undefeated Stallions.

The undefeated Birmingham Stallions will play again on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against the Michigan Panthers.