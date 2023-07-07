Birmingham Stallion fans celebrate championship victory

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

Fans gathered in downtown Birmingham Sunday to celebrate the Birmingham Stallions USFL Championship victory. This is the second consecutive year the Stallions won the championship game.

A victory parade ran from Protective Stadium to Birmingham City Hall. Players, cheerleaders, and horses strolled through the streets of Birmingham in celebration. Fans lined the streets sitting in chairs under their umbrellas to keep dry from the rain.

“Yes, we were preparing for the heat, but you see we came prepared either way,” Stallions fan Davida Rozell said.

Stallions head coach Skip Holtz believes his team was overlooked.

“When this started a year ago nobody knew what we had.” Holtz said. “Year three wasn’t even a question, season tickets have already been on sale for year three. I think this just keeps getting strong and strong as it goes.”

The Stallions beat the Pittsburgh Maulers 28-12 in the Championship game Saturday night.