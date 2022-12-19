Birmingham-Souther seeks bailout, warning it may close

The Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – A private Alabama college is seeking a $37.5 million government bailout.

Birmingham-Southern College says it needs help after years of deficits and declining enrollment.

Legislators say the 1,000-student institution in Birmingham may close within months without the money.

The college says the request is part of a plan to solidify finance “for the long term.”

Birmingham-Southern wants the state to give the college $12.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief money and $17.5 million in state education funding.

The Methodist-affiliated college is also seeking $5 million from the city of Birmingham and $2.5 million from Jefferson County.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/17/2022 2:29:18 PM (GMT -6:00)