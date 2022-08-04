Birmingham man sentenced to 25 years for sexually exploiting minor

A federal judge this week sentenced a Birmingham man to 300 months in prison on charges of sex trafficking a minor and sexual exploitation of children.

U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agenct in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. made the announcement Wednesday.

Jeremy Lynn Alexander, 36, will be registered as a sex offender and serve under supervised release once he serves his prison sentence. Alexander pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to the plea agreement, around July 16, 2021, FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force received a lead regarding a 14-year-old female reported missing out of Madison, Wisconsin. FBI Birmingham and Homewood Police Special Investigations Unit launched an immediate investigation to find and recover the child.

They located her through an advertisement on a website known for commercial sex advertisements. A task force officer responded to the number posted in the advertisement and arrangements were made to meet the victim at a specific location.

Members of the task force responded to a local hotel and located the minor victim in the hotel room with Alexander.

Further investigation revealed child sexual abuse material involving Alexander and the minor victim located on Alexander’s cellphone.

“I am very grateful for the swift response of the Homewood Police Department and FBI who located and recovered the child victim in this case,” said Escalona. “The interstate trafficking of children for the purpose of sexual exploitation is a despicable crime, and my office will make every effort to find and prosecute those who commit this offense.”

FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case, with the assistance of the Homewood Police Special Investigations Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney Darius Greene and Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.