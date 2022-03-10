Birmingham man pleads guilty to child porn production, sex trafficking

A Birmingham man plead guilty this week to charges of sex trafficking of a minor and the production of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. made the announcement Wednesday.

Jeremy Lynn Alexander, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking of a minor and one count of production of child pornography.

According to the plea agreement, on or about July 16, 2021, FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force received a lead regarding a 14-year-old female reported missing out of Madison, Wisconsin.

FBI Birmingham and Homewood Police Special Investigations Unit launched an investigation to find and recover the child.

They located her through an advertisement on a website known for commercial sex advertisements.

A task force officer responded to the number posted in the advertisement, the minor victim replied and provided the address to meet. Members of the task force responded to a local hotel and located the victim in the hotel room with Alexander.

Further investigation revealed child pornography involving Alexander and the juvenile victim located on Alexander’s cellphone.

FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case, with the assistance of the Homewood Police Special Investigations Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Darius Greene and R. Leann White are prosecuting the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.