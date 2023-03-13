Daniel Scheinert, Oscar-winning film director and Alabama native, arrived at this year’s Academy Awards in a black tuxedo suit purchased that his mother said he purchased from Unclaimed Baggage, the nati on’s only retailer of lost luggage.

Scheinert’s film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” won seven Oscars Sunday evening. In addition, Scheinert and his co-director and filmmaking partner Daniel Kwan each won three awards, including best picture, director and original screenplay and according to his mother, Becky Scheinert, he did it all wearing a suit that was bought at Unclaimed Baggage.

“We were thrilled to see one of our very own items on the Oscar stage,” said Vice President of Retail and Company Culture, Jennifer Kritner. “Each item we find and sell at Unclaimed Baggage has a unique story and leaves the store with a bright new future. Who knew this item would find its way to the one of biggest nights in entertainment.”

Located in Scottsboro, Alabama, Unclaimed Baggage is the country’s only retailer of unclaimed and lost airline baggage and its contents. Unclaimed Baggage offers a treasure trove of goods that airlines have been unable to reunite with its former owners.