Birmingham airport getting $6M in upgrades via federal funds

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport is getting nearly $6.5 million in federal funding for tarmac safety and reliability improvements.

Funding for the grant comes from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Infrastructure Grant program via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed in 2021. Since the law passed, about $2.5 billion has been earmarked for transportation in Alabama. Of that, nearly $40 million has been assigned to Alabama’s airports.

“I’m thrilled that the Biden-Harris Administration is investing over $6.4 million to enhance the safety and reliability of the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said U.S. Rep Terri Sewell in a statement. “This is another great example of how the Infrastructure Law is delivering for our communities here in Alabama and a testament to what we can achieve when we put people over politics.”

The funding will go toward rehabilitating 15,540 square yards of existing overflow pavement and 5,200 feet of taxiways at BHM. In addition, the airport is getting nearly $422,000 from the FAA for a new aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle.

