Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery

A Buffalo Bills logo is displayed near Buffalo General Medical Center, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Monday and flown to Buffalo, where he will continue his recovery at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) – Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin say the Bills safety was moved to a hospital in Buffalo to continue his recovery.

It’s an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress Hamlin has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.

Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the morning and flown to Buffalo, where Dr. William Knight said he was “doing well.”

Hamlin’s return comes a day after he cheered on the Bills from his hospital bed during their 35-23 win over the New England Patriots.

The game proved to be a cathartic outpouring of support for the Bills and Hamlin.

1/10/2023 2:19:44 PM (GMT -6:00)