Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video

(AP) – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin‘s agent says the player is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed. It comes four days after he went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field. Hamlin also joined the team’s morning meeting by videoconference. Agent Ira Turner was unable to provide any other details. The 24-year-old Hamlin was listed in critical condition Thursday in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.