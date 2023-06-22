Billionaire Bash cage match? Musk throws down gauntlet, Zuckerberg accepts challenge

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are ready to fight, offline. In a now-viral back-and-forth seen on Twitter and Instagram this week, the two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face off.

It all started when Musk, who owns Twitter, responded to a tweet about Meta reportedly preparing to release a new Twitter rival called “Threads.”

Musk proposed a cage match between himself and Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta.

Zuckerberg soon responded – and appeared to agree to Musk’s proposal by asking for a match location.

Whether or not Musk and Zuckerberg actually make it to the ring has yet to be seen. But, even if their agreement is all a joke, the banter gained attention.

