Bikers honor fallen officers with memorial ride Saturday

Law enforcement officers around West Alabama who have been killed or injured in the line of duty were honored in a big way over the weekend.

On Saturday, nearly 100 bikers took part in the Back the Blue ride in honor of Tuscaloosa native Officer Kennis Croom, who was killed in the line of duty in June in Mississippi, and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies Brad Johnson and Christopher Poole.

Johnson was shot and later died and Poole was injured in a June 30 confrontation.

The ride began at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6022 in Cottondale, then continued to the Bibb County Courthouse, where a wreath ceremony was held in Johnson’s honor.

Bikers then made their way back to the VFW for music, food and more.

Organizers said the show of support has been amazing.

Dustin Cline: “It gives you chill bumps, the outpouring and outreach of the community,” said organizer Dustin Cline. “For everybody who showed up today, it really means a lot and we appreciate you.”

All proceeds from the ride are being split between the Croom Foundation, Brad Johnson’s Memorial Foundation and Chris Poole.