Bikers honor fallen officer with fundraiser, memorial

Tuscaloosa Police and motorcycle riders from around West Alabama honored a fallen officer with a memorial ride over the weekend.

Tuscaloosa Police Investigator Dornell Cousette was killed while serving a warrant in 2019, and proceeds from the 52-mile ride are going toward funding a memorial at TPD headquarters.

Tuscaloosa Deputy Chief of Police Sebo Sanders said the show of support from the community has been overwhelming.

“Dornell was an excellent human being, a good friend,” Sanders said. “He was great to this community and the community loved him. We’re going to pay him back by showing him love and honoring him with this ride.”

Sanders said after this inaugural year, the event will become annual.