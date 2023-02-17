Bike through Tuscaloosa Civil Rights Trail this Saturday Feb. 18

Photo courtesy of Trek Bicycle Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Emilee Boster

In honor of Black History Month, Trek Bicycles Tuscaloosa and the Major Taylor Cycling Club of Alabama are hosting an 8-mile, slow-roll bike ride through the Tuscaloosa Civil Rights Trail this Saturday, Feb. 18. There will be a tour guide at each of the four stopping points on the trail who will explain the history, importance and impact of the location on Tuscaloosa and the civil rights movement.

“What better way to experience the Tuscaloosa Civil Rights Trail than on a bicycle with friends and members of the community that want to learn about our city (and nation’s) civil rights history,” said Trek Bicycle Shop store manager Edward Britt.

The Major Taylor Cycling Club is a biking organization named after Marshall “Major” Taylor, the first African American to win a world championship in cycling. Nate Taylor helped start Alabama’s division of the international club in 2017, and it now has six districts across the state of Alabama, one of which is in Tuscaloosa. Each district is hosting group rides throughout February for Black History Month.

“We came up with a pretty fun and educational route about civil rights events and moments in history throughout the city of Tuscaloosa,” said Taylor.

The ride begins at Trek Bicycle Tuscaloosa at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Bicycle rentals will be available, but they encourage people to call ahead of the event to make arrangements for bicycle rentals. Helmets are required for the ride, and lights are encouraged.