Big Ten clears way for Oregon, Washington to join, AP sources say, putting Pac-12 on brink

Big Ten

The Associated Press

The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership and join the conference, according to four people familiar with the negotiations. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the conference and the schools in the Pacific Northwest were finalizing an official agreement and announcement. The Ducks and Huskies still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents need to officially approve any moves. When that’s done, they would become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten, and the third and fourth on the West Coast.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/4/2023 1:18:31 PM (GMT -5:00)