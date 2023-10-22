Big second half delivers Alabama win over Tennessee

Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) makes a tackle against Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Oct 21, 2023.

By WVUA Sports Reporter Molly Harrold

The Crimson Tide has waited one whole year to regain victory over the Vols after a devastating loss last year 49-52.

However, Tennessee was out from the jump as Joe Milton III had an incredible touchdown pass to Squirrel White on the first drive. The Vols added two field goals by the end of the first quarter.

Alabama scored a touchdown in the second quarter, but Tennessee answered with a late touchdown to lead 20-7 at halftime.

With only seven points going into the half, devastated fans awaited the Tide to shape up in the locker room and come into the second half like champions.

The Tide sure did answer their prayers. Returning to the field, Alabama did what it does best, as it went on to score 20 points on its next four drives.

Then came the fumble that shook the stadium and confirmed that the Crimson Tide would dominate the rest of the game. Alabama’s Chris Braswell jarred the ball loose from Milton, and Jihaad Campbell scooped up the football in stride and carried it 24 yards for the score that sealed the win.

Coach Saban pays tribute to the fans! I think that’s awesome that he recognized the importance of the crowd in propelling Alabama to the victory! How about you? pic.twitter.com/T8f3cgiwgZ — Gary L. Harris (@garyharris_wvua) October 21, 2023

This game took time and patience for Alabama to secure a lead, and by the end of the fourth quarter, Tide fans and players lit up their cigars to celebrate a well-deserved win as Jalen Milroe and Alabama soared to a 34-20 triumph with a shut-out second half.

Milroe ended with 220 passing yards and led his team to success.

And with this being Tennessee’s second conference loss, they are officially out of the race for the SEC Championship.

Tuscaloosa crawls with cheer and cigar smoke fills the air as the Tide celebrates an elephant stomp over the Vols.

Alabama will host LSU in their second-to-last home game in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4.