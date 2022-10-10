Big oof: Gas prices jump nearly 20 cents over past week

GAS

Average gas prices in Alabama rose 19.7 cents per gallon over the past week, up to an average of $3.36 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama.

That’s 8.4 cents higher than this time last month and 38.2 cents higher than this time last year.

Nationally, prices rose 13.8 cents a gallon over the past week, up to an average of $3.92 a gallon. Diesel prices increased 18 cents, up to an average of $5.04 a gallon.

The increases aren’t surprising, said GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan.

“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy’s reports:

The cheapest station in Alabama was priced at $2.78 a gallon as of Sunday

The most expensive station in Alabama was priced at $4.01 a gallon as of Sunday

Around Tuscaloosa, you can get gas as low as $3.09. Check out where right here.