Bidens to host ‘Ted Lasso’ cast to promote mental health

The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) – Soccer coach Ted Lasso is coming to the White House – in the form of Emmy-winning actor Jason Sudeikis.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hosting Sudeikis and the cast of the feel-good Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” on Monday to promote mental health and well-being.

The third season of the series began streaming last week.

Biden has previously called on lawmakers in both parties to expand resources to fight the “mental health crisis” in the nation as part of his “unity agenda.”

His administration has surged funding to bolster the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and expand school-based mental health professionals.

3/20/2023 7:44:13 AM (GMT -5:00)