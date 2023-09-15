Biden’s Medicare price negotiation push is broadly popular. But he’s not getting much credit

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – An AP-NORC poll shows 76% of Americans favor allowing the federal health care program for the elderly to negotiate prices for certain prescription drugs.

But the poll shows Americans are split on how President Joe Biden is handling the issue of prescription drug prices – 48% approve, making it a relative strong point for Biden, but 50% disapprove.

Even among the Americans who support allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, approval of the Democratic president’s handling of the issue remains relatively tepid: 55% approve, 43% disapprove.

The results show any immediate political boost Biden gets for enacting the overwhelmingly popular policy may be limited.

