Biden’s handwritten notes part of classified docs probe

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is a man who writes down his thoughts. And some of those handwritten musings over his decades of public service are now a part of a special counsel’s investigation into the handling of classified documents.

It isn’t clear yet what the investigators are looking for by taking the notes from his time as vice president and his years in the Senate, from his Delaware homes in Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington.

A special counsel is working to determine how classified information from Biden’s time as senator and vice president came to wind up in his home and former office, and whether the notes are considered personal, and therefore belong to Biden.

2/2/2023 4:11:36 PM (GMT -6:00)