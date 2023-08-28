Biden will observe 9/11 in Alaska instead of the traditional NYC, Virginia or Pennsylvania events

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says President Joe Biden will observe next month’s 22nd anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil at an Alaska military base with service members and their families.

Biden will stop in Alaska on his way back to Washington after he attends a summit in New Delhi with other world leaders and visits Vietnam on Sept. 10. Vice President Harris will participate in the New York City observance and first lady Jill Biden will lay a wreath at the Pentagon.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijacked airplanes were flown into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

8/28/2023 4:02:58 PM (GMT -5:00)