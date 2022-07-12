Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico’s president

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is meeting with Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The White House says their discussions Tuesday will showcase the underlying strength of their nations’ relationship. But there have been recent disagreements on issues including energy and Ukraine policy.

It’s the second in-person White House meeting between Biden and López Obrador, who spoke virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic last year and have held several calls.

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted López Obrador in a breakfast. López Obrador called Harris “a woman with principles” who is intelligent and honest.

First lady Jill Biden will take Mexican first lady Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller on a tour of the Library of Congress.

7/12/2022 10:54:56 AM (GMT -5:00)