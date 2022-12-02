Biden sees economy avoiding recession, but risks remain

economy

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is assuring the nation that the U.S. economy is chugging along.

But along with his upbeat words on Friday, a new jobs report showed that high inflation remains a threat.

At the White House, the president signed a bill to avoid a rail strike that he said could have caused 765,000 job losses in two weeks and plunged the country into recession.

But many voters and economists already fear that a downturn is nigh and that the price of reducing inflation will be layoffs.

Biden pointed to the addition of 263,000 jobs and the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.7% last month as proof that his policies have bulked up the economy.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/2/2022 1:18:39 PM (GMT -6:00)