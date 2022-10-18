Biden prioritizing abortion legislation before midterms

biden

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden will promise Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Congress next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade if Democrats control enough seats after midterms.

And that’s a big if.

This is the first time Biden has prioritized abortion legislation in this way ahead of the November elections.

Republicans are widely projected to gain control of at least the House.

Abortion rights have been a key motivating factor for Democrats this year, although the economy and inflation still rank as chief concerns for most voters.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/18/2022 11:22:56 AM (GMT -5:00)