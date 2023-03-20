Biden issues first veto, taking on new Republican House

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden has issued the first veto of his presidency in an early sign of shifting White House relations with the new Congress since Republicans took control of the House in January.

With his veto on Monday, Biden is seeking to kill a Republican measure that bans the government from considering climate change or potential lawsuits when making investment decisions for Americans’ retirement plans.

The environmental and social investment authorization has strong support in Congress, making it unlikely Biden’s veto could be overriden.

