Biden in Poland says US and allies ‘have Ukraine’s back’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – President Joe Biden, in Poland after his lightning trip to Ukraine, has declared that there are “hard and bitter days ahead” in fighting off Russia’s invasion.

But he pledged in neighboring Poland that the United States and its allies will “have Ukraine’s back” as the war enters its second year.

A day after his surprise trip to Kyiv, Biden gave a major speech in Warsaw on Wednesday and met privately with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

His trip is aimed at solidifying Western unity as Ukraine and Russia are preparing spring offensives.

The conflict has left tens of thousands of people dead, devastated Ukraine’s infrastructure system and wreaked havoc on the global economy.

