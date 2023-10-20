Biden faces tough battle to secure $105 billion for Ukraine, Israel, the border and more

President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the Indian Treaty Room on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congressional chaos and opposition will be a hurdle for President Joe Biden as he pushes for $105 billion in funding for Israel, Ukraine, border security, humanitarian assistance and countering China.

Friday’s announcement follows Biden’s Oval Office address the night before, when he made the case for deepening U.S. support for its allies in the midst of two wars. National security adviser Jake Sullivan says the Democratic president’s budget request “is critical to advancing America’s national security and ensuring the safety of the American people.”

But the chances of progress on Capitol Hill are in doubt because of political resistance and Republican infighting that has left the House of Representatives at a standstill.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

10/20/2023 1:19:57 PM (GMT -5:00)