Biden calls Hamas attacks the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust as US death toll ticks up

President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with Jewish community leaders in the Indian Treaty Room on the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden says the weekend attack by Hamas militants on Israel was the deadliest against Jews since the Holocaust and called it a “campaign of pure cruelty.” Biden made the remarks while speaking Wednesday with Jewish leaders at the White House.

The State Department says the number of U.S. citizens killed during the Hamas-Israel war has risen to 22, and at least 17 more Americans remain accounted for in a war that has already claimed more than 2,200 lives on both sides.

In a sign of U.S. support for Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was traveling there for meetings.

10/12/2023 7:54:31 AM (GMT -5:00)