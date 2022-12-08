Biden approval, views of economy steady, sour: AP-NORC poll

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy as his second year in the White House comes to a close.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 55% disapprove.

That’s similar to October, just weeks before the Nov. 8 elections that most Americans considered pivotal for the country’s future.

Only about a quarter say the nation is headed in the right direction or that the economy is in good condition.

