Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist.

That’s according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections.

The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

Check out the full poll right here.

