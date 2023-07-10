Biden administration asks appeals court to block order limiting its contacts with social media

The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The Biden administration has asked a federal appeals court to block a lower court’s order limiting executive branch officials’ discussions with social media companies regarding alleged misinformation.

Monday’s request for an emergency stay was filed at the 5th U.S. District Court of Appeals in New Orleans. Earlier Monday, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty rejected an administration motion that he put his own July 4 order on hold.

The order came in a lawsuit filed by Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri, a conservative website owner and others who claim the administration’s outreach to social media to remove posts it deems misinformation is a form of censorship.

