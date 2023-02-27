Bibb County Sheriff, deputy on a mission in Montgomery: Change state’s ‘good time law’

Last week, Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade and Deputy Chris Poole visited Alabama’s state capital with Alabama Sen. April Weaver. Their goal? Getting Alabama’s “good time law” changed to ensure what happened to Poole and Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson doesn’t happen again.

Johnson was shot and killed and Poole was shot and injured in June. The man accused of the crime, Austin Patrick Hall, had been out of jail for a mere three days after serving four years of a nine-year sentence for theft.

Currently, many Alabama inmates sentenced to 15 or fewer years in prison can earn good time behavior incentives and shorten their time in prison.

The legislative session begins March 7.

Weaver is sponsoring Senate Bill 1, which she is calling the Brad Johnson Act.

If passed, the bill would cut down how much “good time” inmates can accrue and would also ensure violent actions including escape attempts would cause an inmate to lose all their good time credit.

Weaver, Wade and Poole hope the passing of this bill will save lives in the future.