Bibb County residents want accountability in wake of deputy’s death

Residents of Golfers Trail in Bibb County are still shaken following the shooting of two Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies and an overnight manhunt between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

Austin Patrick Hall, 26, was captured Thursday morning not far from the location of the shooting.

Deputies Chris Poole and Brad Johnson were shot in the incident. Johnson died Thursday afternoon, while Poole did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

People who live in the area said Hall must be held accountable for all the terror he’s caused.

“It’s a really, really unfortunate circumstance all around,” said Pat Johnson, who lives in the area. “We have a really big problem in terms of who we let in and out of prison.”

Since 2012, Hall has racked up 72 criminal charges, ranging from burglary to mischief and now to capital murder.

He’s being held in the Shelby County Jail on no bond and will be arraigned on his charges Friday.

