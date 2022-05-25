Bibb County Primary roundup: Superintendent race goes to runoff

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Jas Orr

Kevin Cotner and Duane McGee will go into a runoff election for the Republican Primary for the Superintendent of the Bibb County Board of Education.

Cotner is a sixth grade history teacher at West Blocton Middle School. McGee is the current Superintendent of the Bibb County Board of Education.

Cheryl Acker Dodson beat out Mason Parker in the Republican Primary for the Bibb County Board of Education District No. 4.

Ty Corbell won the Republican Primary for Bibb County Commission District No. 4.

Bibb County Board of Education

Republican Primary – Bibb County Board of Education, District No. 4 The Republican candidates running for Bibb County Board of Education, District No. 4 733

Republican Primary – Bibb County Board of Education, Superintendent The Republican candidates running for Bibb County Board of Education, Superintendent 3,350

Bibb County Commission